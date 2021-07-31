20 20 Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,997,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,607,382. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

