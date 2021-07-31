20 20 Capital Management Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.78. 9,805,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,014,642. The company has a market capitalization of $459.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

