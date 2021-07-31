20 20 Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:REET traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 328,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.22.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.