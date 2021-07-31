204,240 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 204,240 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $48,154,000. Microsoft accounts for 6.8% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.48.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $284.91 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $290.15. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.