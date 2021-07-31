$23.63 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report $23.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.36 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $97.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $100.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $138.27 million, with estimates ranging from $121.95 million to $150.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million.

OM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $848,393.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,402.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,764 shares of company stock worth $5,084,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -8.45.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

