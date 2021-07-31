2,533 Shares in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,533 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cree in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cree by 17.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.07.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.