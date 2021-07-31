2,678 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDIS. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,166,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,502,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 49,929 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 424.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.30. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $83.51.

