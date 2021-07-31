2,678 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDIS. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,166,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,502,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 49,929 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 424.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.30. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $83.51.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.