29,340 Shares in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bull Horn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Bull Horn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bull Horn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bull Horn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bull Horn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHSE opened at $9.85 on Friday. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

