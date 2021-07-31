2,942 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Purchased by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Separately, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

