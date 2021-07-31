2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%.
Shares of TWOU traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.40. 2,218,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,194. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. 2U has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91.
In related news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
