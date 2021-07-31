$3.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03. Adobe reported earnings per share of $2.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $12.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $14.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,892 shares of company stock worth $11,504,948. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $621.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,632. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.18. The firm has a market cap of $296.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $631.64.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

