$361.10 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to report $361.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $359.80 million to $362.40 million. Ingevity posted sales of $331.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Shares of NGVT stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.94. 288,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,283. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $39,388,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 2,103.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after buying an additional 350,098 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth $18,080,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 48.4% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,114,000 after buying an additional 220,733 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,750,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

