396 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 60,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 98,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.57. The stock had a trading volume of 36,484,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,375,068. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $368.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.