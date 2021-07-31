$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will announce $4.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.43 billion and the highest is $4.54 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $17.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.95 billion to $17.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $163.52. 1,297,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,233. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $105.94 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

