$405.22 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report $405.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $430.30 million. Franklin Electric posted sales of $351.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ FELE traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.76. 186,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $53.05 and a 1-year high of $87.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

