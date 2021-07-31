4,816 Shares in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,646,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $47,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,801,000 after buying an additional 368,533 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 421.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 384,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,158,000 after buying an additional 311,132 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $28,514,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $106.60 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

