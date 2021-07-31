492,641 Shares in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 492,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,918,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $777.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

