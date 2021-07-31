500 Shares in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Bought by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAY. FMR LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,381,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $70.21 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.39.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



