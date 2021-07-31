50,000 Shares in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $618,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $25,840,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $4,957,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Rexnord by 37.1% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $199,810.38. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $122,692.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RXN stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $56.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

