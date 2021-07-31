5,530 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSCT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of PSCT opened at $140.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $148.66.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

