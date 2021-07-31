$560.58 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to post $560.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $569.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $552.42 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $567.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.71.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.83. The company had a trading volume of 784,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.57. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,511,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,366,000 after acquiring an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

