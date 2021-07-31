5,660 Shares in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LORL. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,797,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 597,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,521,000 after buying an additional 415,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,482,000 after buying an additional 62,251 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 42,055 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LORL opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $758.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

