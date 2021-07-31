5,835 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 162.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,633 shares of company stock worth $985,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

