$77.63 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report $77.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.50 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $75.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $318.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.20 million to $320.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $347.02 million, with estimates ranging from $338.90 million to $355.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:CECE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 38,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,054. The firm has a market cap of $250.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.