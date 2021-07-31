$8.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to report sales of $8.81 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.90 billion and the lowest is $8.72 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $9.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $37.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.42 billion to $38.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.45.

Shares of NOC traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.02. The stock had a trading volume of 645,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $1,574,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 211,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.