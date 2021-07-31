8,078 Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,101,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,285,000 after buying an additional 20,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,007,000 after purchasing an additional 827,514 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,559,000 after purchasing an additional 207,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,250,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.71.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

