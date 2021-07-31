$938.48 Million in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to announce sales of $938.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $869.36 million. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $85.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 995.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $143.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.45. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.43.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.