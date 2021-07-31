$97.98 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will post sales of $97.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.60 million. Denny’s posted sales of $40.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $390.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.30 million to $408.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $435.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.30 million to $457.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denny’s.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Shares of DENN traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $14.07. 530,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,949. The stock has a market cap of $902.45 million, a P/E ratio of 175.90, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $20.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denny’s (DENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.