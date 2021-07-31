9,742 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Acquired by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.72. 5,865,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.64. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $107.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

