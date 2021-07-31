Aave Market Cap Tops $4.06 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, Aave has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Aave has a market cap of $4.06 billion and $331.44 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be bought for approximately $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00081251 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,914,399 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

