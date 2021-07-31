Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ABEO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 941,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,758. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $123.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.40. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

