Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $120.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

