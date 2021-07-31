Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) VP Todd Bedrick Acquires 1,000 Shares

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) VP Todd Bedrick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Absci stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. Absci Corp has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $29.58.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

