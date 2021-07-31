Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) VP Todd Bedrick Acquires 1,000 Shares

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) VP Todd Bedrick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Absci stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. Absci Corp has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $29.58.
About Absci
See Also: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.