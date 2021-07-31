ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

ACCO opened at $8.94 on Thursday. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a market cap of $853.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.22.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 9.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 368,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 321,965 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 171,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 28,032 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

