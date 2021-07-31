ACK Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Materion accounts for about 6.2% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ACK Asset Management LLC owned 1.52% of Materion worth $16,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,517,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 74.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 235,764 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 5,454.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 140,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 138,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Materion by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,168,000 after acquiring an additional 107,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MTRN traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $71.36. 62,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $80.70.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

