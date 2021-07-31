Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.75.
Shares of ATVI opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.37. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.
In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
