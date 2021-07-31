Activision Blizzard’s (ATVI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.75.

Shares of ATVI opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.37. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

