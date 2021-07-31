adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Up 111.7% in July

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 111.7% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.7% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $182.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. adidas has a 12 month low of $136.51 and a 12 month high of $191.43.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $1.7749 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADDYY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

