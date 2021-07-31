Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Adient alerts:

ADNT stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Adient has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.73.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient by 75,800.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.