Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.81.

AMD opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $106.97. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

