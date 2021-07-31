Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02), Zacks reports.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 925,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,469. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$882.25 million and a PE ratio of -49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$5.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAV shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000 in the last 90 days.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

