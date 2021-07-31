Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAV. CIBC increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.55.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$4.69 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$5.17. The company has a market cap of C$882.25 million and a PE ratio of -49.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.53.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000 over the last ninety days.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

