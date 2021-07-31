Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AAV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.55.

Shares of AAV opened at C$4.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.53. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$5.17. The company has a market cap of C$882.25 million and a P/E ratio of -49.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

