Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,887,000 after acquiring an additional 266,193 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

CDNS stock opened at $147.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,000 shares of company stock worth $19,856,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

