Advisor Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

