Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 20,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 26,525 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $6.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.52.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.