Advisor Partners LLC Has $914,000 Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,254 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.58. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

