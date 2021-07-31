Advisor Partners LLC Sells 516 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,796,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Dover by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Dover by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. boosted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of DOV opened at $167.12 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $101.54 and a 52 week high of $167.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.13.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

