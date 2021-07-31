Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

