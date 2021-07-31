Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 6,081 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,176.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 298,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after acquiring an additional 683,663 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.