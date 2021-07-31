Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 6,670 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $117.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.79. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

